The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is known to impose several cuts or ask for replacements and modifications in scenes or dialogues that they find inappropriate or objectionable. Even clean family entertainers have gone through such censorship. Hence, it’ll be a pleasant surprise for our readers to know that De De Pyaar De 2 has proved to be an exception.

EXCLUSIVE: In a RARE development, CBFC passes De De Pyaar De 2 with ZERO cuts

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the upcoming Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan-Rakul Preet Singh starrer has not got a single visual or audio cut. The film has been passed as it is by the Examining Committee of the CBFC. The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate and the process was completed on November 6. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 147.10 minutes. In other words, De De Pyaar De 2 is 2 hours, 27 minutes and 10 seconds long. It releases in cinemas on November 14.

Past experience

De De Pyaar De 2 is a sequel to the Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De (2019), which suffered several cuts from the CBFC. Even then, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news about its CBFC process. Back then, the CBFC shockingly deleted the visuals of Rakul Preet Singh holding an alcohol bottle and replaced it with the actress holding flowers! Two dialogues, which had double entendre, were also asked to be modified.

Second zero cut film of the month

De De Pyaar De 2 is the second November release to be passed uncut, the first being Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. It is based on the Shah Bano case and such controversial and sensitive films often get the maximum cuts from the CBFC. But like the Ajay Devgn-starrer, it also got a U/A 13+ certificate with no cuts. Its length is 136 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 16 minutes and its makers were handed over the censor certificate on October 28. The film was released in cinemas on November 7.

