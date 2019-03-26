Kriti Sanon’s mother is very active online and this is Kriti’s take on it (watch video)

If you’re an ardent Kriti Sanon fan, you might be aware of how active her mother, Geeta Sanon is on social media. Just like every mother, Geeta manages to like and retweet most of the content that mentions Kriti in it. She manages to catch up to almost all the activities that involve Kriti and we think it is just adorable. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti revealed that her mom is much more active on social media than her.

It all started in a fun Twitter session where Kriti was to answer the tweets of her fans. When one of the fans asked her about doing a movie with younger sibling Nupur, she said, “If that happens my mom’s going to make a separate account where she will retweet from both her accounts. I think all moms are like that, anybody’s mom will do that. She is way more active than me. She tells me about my fans’ birthdays also, like she will tell me this person has written it’s their birthday so wish them. Like she’s like my person who reminds me to wish this one or that one.”

Watch the complete video here.

Isn’t that just the cutest thing you’ve watched all day? More power to Geeta Sanon for being such an awesome mom!

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal opposite Arjun Kapoor and Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh! Both the projects are poles apart from each other as the former is a period drama and the latter is a full-fledged comedy film.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur in a film together? Kriti Sanon responds (watch video)