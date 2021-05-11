In a recently held fundraiser, Kriti Sanon shared how no amount is big or small and that every bit counts, even if you might think it doesn’t. She also spoke her thoughts on the current Covid crisis that the country is dealing with as she urged people to donate and help fight this war.

She said, "Today India is fighting something which doesn't distinguish between rich-poor, young-old, male-female, it doesn't matter what your caste is, what your religion is or where you have come from or what you do, it has hit us all equally and it's hit us hard."

Kriti added, "It really breaks my heart to see the crowd of people outside hospitals, medical frontline workers are working day and night, tirelessly to save as many lives as they can."

The actress has been helping spread awareness through her social media constantly. Through this fundraiser which aims to collect money for the ones in need of Covid relief in any way, Kriti asked everyone to help do their own bits. She urged everyone to donate whatever comes easily to them and from the heart as she mentioned how no amount is big or small especially in a country with such a large population, everyone's little contributions could help save many lives.

The same fundraiser also saw other top names from different fields such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Shikhar Dhawan among others.

ALSO READ: “What breaks us also unites us”- Kriti Sanon gets candid as she shares her bedtime thoughts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.