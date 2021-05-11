Bollywood Hungama

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in four languages in India on May 15

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime Video brings the exclusive digital premiere of the highly anticipated superhero drama Wonder Woman 1984, this May 15, joining the exciting list of superhero flicks available on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available to Indian audiences in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, it is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow-up to the DC Superhero’s first outing of the record-breaking Wonder Woman. The action-packed title is the ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe and is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Cold War. The film follows Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) as they face off against the terrifying Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Wonder Woman 1984 will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

