Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, actress Shehnaaz Gill has undoubtedly become the undisputed queen of Indian Television. The actress with her aura and bubbly personality has made millions of people her fans. Shehnaaz is also an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following on it. Her Instagram feed truly reflects her personality and is full of her glamorous pictures and goofy reels. Apart from that, she is also quite active on the microblogging site Twitter.

Shehnaaz Gill shares an adorable throwback picture from her childhood days

On Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Twitter account and shared a childhood picture of herself. In the throwback picture, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in a denim dress which she paired with a full sleeve white top. She accessorised her look with a hairband. Needless to say, the little chubby Shehnaaz looks cutest in the picture. Sharing the childhood photo, she wrote, “When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple!!”. As soon as the same was posted, fans went gaga and started commenting as to how adorable she looked in her childhood.

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022

A few days back, another childhood picture of Shehnaaz with her family picture spread on the internet like fire. In the picture, Shehnaaz could be seen looking adorable while sitting on her father's lap in a turtleneck blue sweater and denim. Meanwhile her brother Shehbaz Badesha is seen seated on his mother's lap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

