comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.02.2022 | 1:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Manoj Bajpayee’s mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passes away

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passed away today morning in Delhi at Max hospital. Manoj's mother-in-law’s condition was very critical for the past few days after a prolonged illness. She was suffering from cancer for 12 years. The actor's wife Shabana Bajpayee had lost her father last year and this year she lost her mother.

Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passes away

This is the third death in the Bajpayee family in the past one year. After hearing the news Manoj rushed to Delhi from his shoot location to be with his family. Earlier, Manoj had lost his father RK Bajpayee. His father had passed away in October last year at the age of 83.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is looking at a packed year as he has been shooting back-to-back for different projects. He has been working on Ram Reddy’s yet-untitled film, Kanu Bhel’s Despatch, Abhishek Chaubey’s next movie, and Rahul Chitela’s film.

ALSO READ: “After Panditji who will carry the Kathak legacy forward?” – Manoj Bajpayee

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza…

Bob Odenkirk opened up about his near-fatal…

Prasad Oak’s directorial political love…

Russell Crowe to star in Sony-Marvel movie…

Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene…

Charlie Hunnam, Bae Doona, Djimon Hounsou,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification