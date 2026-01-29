Netflix has unveiled the gripping trailer of Kohrra Season 2, and the truth, this time, appears far murkier than ever. Premiering on February 11, the second season of the critically acclaimed investigative crime drama shifts its haunting gaze to Dalerpura, a town where secrets simmer beneath the surface and answers remain elusive.

Kohrra Season 2 trailer drops: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh step into a darker, deadlier mystery on Netflix

The new season unpacks the murder of a woman, played by Pooja Bhamrrah, found dead in her brother’s barn. As the investigation deepens, suspicion falls on multiple individuals, including her husband, portrayed by Rannvijay Singha, while her brother, played by Anurag Arora, also finds himself at the centre of the unfolding mystery. With every revelation, the case grows more complex, hinting at a community bound together by silence.

Kohrra returns with fan-favourite Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, played by Barun Sobti, who attempts to start afresh far from his roots in Jagrana. Now stationed under a new commanding officer, Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh), Garundi finds himself navigating not just a layered investigation but also an evolving professional dynamic. Dhanwant’s restrained, methodical, and no-nonsense approach forms a sharp contrast to Garundi’s instinct-driven and casual style, creating a compelling partnership as the two peel back the layers of a deeply tangled case.

Speaking about reprising his role, Barun Sobti said, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey. He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways, and I’m excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds.”

Joining the series in a pivotal role, Mona Singh shared her experience of entering the intense world of Kohrra. “Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all. It’s a role that demanded restraint, and I’m grateful to Sudip sir and the team for trusting me with it. I look forward to audiences experiencing her journey within the larger, quietly intense world of Kohrra.”

Produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, Kohrra Season 2 is backed by producers Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani. The new season also marks Sudip Sharma’s directorial debut, co-directing alongside Faisal Rahman. The series is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, ensuring continuity in its gritty, atmospheric storytelling.

With a cast that also includes Prayrak Mehta, the second season reinforces the show’s core theme — it takes a village to cover up a crime, and only a gust of truth to bring the house of cards crashing down.

Kohrra Season 2 begins streaming on February 11, exclusively on Netflix.

