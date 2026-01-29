An FIR has been registered against actor Ranveer Singh at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments and disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka, according to a report by NDTV. The case was filed on Wednesday, months after the incident that initially sparked controversy.

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh over alleged insult to Chavundi Daiva tradition, case to be heard on April 8

The complaint relates to an event held on November 28, 2025, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. During the event, Ranveer Singh allegedly mimicked a Daiva performance inspired by Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. The act reportedly drew sharp criticism on social media, with many users accusing the actor of mocking a sacred ritual deeply rooted in the cultural and religious practices of coastal Karnataka. Following the backlash, Ranveer Singh had issued a public apology through his Instagram Stories, expressing regret for hurting sentiments and clarifying that there was no intention to offend any community or tradition. Despite the apology, legal action has now been initiated in connection with the same incident.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was filed by Prashanth Methal, a 46-year-old advocate based in Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the actor imitated expressions linked to Panjurli and Guliga Daiva in a crude and comical manner. It further alleged that Ranveer Singh referred to the revered Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost,” which the complainant claimed amounted to a serious insult to religious beliefs and traditional practices.

The matter has since been referred to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru. The court is scheduled to hear the case on April 8. As of now, there has been no response from the actor or his representatives regarding the registration of the FIR.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh continued dancing on Howrah Bridge despite leg injury during the shoot of Gunday, reveals choreographer Bosco Martis

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.