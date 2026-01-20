After setting a high benchmark for Indian police procedurals with its debut season, Netflix’s Kohrra is set to return with Season 2 on February 11, promising a darker investigation, new characters, and deeper emotional undercurrents.

The new season sees Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, played by Barun Sobti, leaving Jagrana behind and being transferred to Dalerpura Police Station. In his new posting, Garundi works under a different commanding officer — Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed by Mona Singh. While their temperaments and approaches may differ, both officers are driven by an uncompromising commitment to solving cases, even as unresolved personal histories threaten to surface.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 brings a fresh case rooted once again in the stark, wintry landscape of Punjab. The setting continues to play a crucial role in the narrative, where silence, restraint, and atmosphere often reveal more than direct confessions.

The second season also marks an important creative shift for the series. Sudip Sharma, the show’s creator and showrunner, steps into the role of director for the first time, alongside Faisal Rahman. Reflecting on returning to the world of Kohrra, Sharma said, “It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country. The show's an emotional roller-coaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves.”

Produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, the series is backed by producers Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani. According to Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, the show’s appeal lies in its understated storytelling. She noted, “Kohrra is our cult classic which won many awards, love and accolades from audiences and critics. What makes it unique is its honest simplicity, the unassuming backgrounds that expose deep layers of complexity as the fog lifts episode on episode.” Speaking about the new season, she added, “Set in a new city against the backdrop of a new crime and new partnership, S02 is even more riveting.”

With Mona Singh joining the franchise in a layered new role and Barun Sobti returning as Garundi, Season 2 promises a haunting continuation of the series’ noir tone. As the investigation unfolds, the show once again explores the intersection of crime, memory, and personal reckoning — suggesting that the most dangerous truths may not always lie at the crime scene.

Kohrra Season 2 begins streaming on February 11, exclusively on Netflix.

