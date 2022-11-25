South Korean actors Dasom, An Woo Yeon, Kim In Kwon, and Cha Chung Hwa will reportedly join Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang as supporting cast in upcoming fantasy drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol (literal title, also meaning The Season of Kkokdu). According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Dasom will play golden girl Tae Jung Won, and An Woo Yeon will take on the role of Han Gye Jeol’s younger brother and detective Han Chul who can’t tolerate injustice. Kim In Kwon will portray the oblivious and clueless god Ok Shin who takes care of Kkokdu, while Cha Chung Hwa plays the exact opposite character, the intuitive god Gak Shin.

Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol: Dasom, An Woo Yeon, Kim In Kwon, and Cha Chung Hwa join fantasy drama that premieres January 2023

The drama comes from writers Kang Yi Heon and Heo Jun Woo with director Baek Soo Chan and director Kim Ji Hoon. Kim Jung Hyun will take on the role of Kkokdu, the eccentric guide of the underworld who has been cursed to lead the deceased in the afterlife and get rid of the human trash in this world by entering the body of Do Jin Woo, a human who looks just like him.

Meanwhile, Im Soo Hyang will portray doctor Han Gye Jeol who has no one except for her younger brother. As the report describes, she begins to feel less and less confident due to the cold society that only recognizes doctors from prestigious universities. However, she faces a turning point in her life after Do Jin Woo appears in front of her and takes her side for the first time.

Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol will air every Friday and Saturday, January 27, 2023 onwards.

Also Read: Kim Ji Won in talks with Kim Soo Hyun for new drama Queen of Tears

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.