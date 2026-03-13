A significant moment celebrating cinema heritage unfolded recently when veteran film personality Kiran Shantaram spoke about the upcoming biopic on legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram while presenting an award to actor Siddhant Chaturvedi at a public event.

Kiran Shantaram backs Siddhant Chaturvedi for V Shantaram biopic; hopes for November 18, 2026 release

Addressing the audience, Kiran Shantaram shared that the film is being developed as a tribute to his father’s towering legacy in Indian cinema. He revealed that the project holds special significance as it coincides with the 125th birth anniversary of V. Shantaram, one of the pioneers who helped shape Indian filmmaking across eras — from silent cinema to the arrival of sound and colour.

Speaking about the film’s intent, Shantaram said the biopic is being mounted to honour the life and contributions of the iconic filmmaker and that the team hopes to release it on November 18, 2026, marking the historic milestone year.

At the same event, Shantaram also expressed confidence in Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will portray the celebrated filmmaker on screen. The actor has been chosen to step into the role of V. Shantaram in the upcoming biographical drama that will explore the filmmaker’s artistic journey and revolutionary impact on Indian cinema.

The film will chronicle the extraordinary life of the visionary director who created classics such as Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, films that combined social themes with cinematic experimentation and left a lasting imprint on Indian storytelling.

For Siddhant Chaturvedi, portraying V. Shantaram is being described as one of the most defining roles of his career. The actor, who first gained recognition with his breakthrough performance in Gully Boy, has expressed deep admiration for the legendary filmmaker’s courage and creative spirit.

The biopic aims to introduce the story of V. Shantaram to a new generation of audiences while revisiting the legacy of a filmmaker who believed cinema could be a powerful instrument for social change.

With the project being developed by members of the Shantaram family and industry collaborators, the film is positioned as both a cinematic tribute and a cultural milestone celebrating one of India’s most influential storytellers.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi teams up with Ishqiya fame Abhishek Chaubey for Ballia-based story

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