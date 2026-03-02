Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to work on a deeply personal project rooted in his hometown of Ballia, marking a significant full-circle moment in his journey from small-town India to mainstream Hindi cinema. Known for consistently choosing layered and unconventional roles, the actor is now turning to a story that draws directly from his own lived experiences.

Siddhant Chaturvedi teams up with Ishqiya fame Abhishek Chaubey for Ballia-based story

From his breakout performance in Gully Boy to acclaimed turns in Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dhadak 2, Siddhant has steadily carved a distinct space for himself as one of the most compelling actors of his generation. With this new film, he turns inward towards his roots, memories, and the place that shaped him.

Speaking candidly, Siddhant shared, “Abhi tak yeh official nahi hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai yeh wahi stage hai jahan main bol dena chahta hoon. Main apni roots par wapas jaana chahta hoon. Mujhe Ballia ki kahaani kehni hai. Wahan ki zindagi maine dekhi hai, jiya hai aur main wahi experiences screen par lana chahta hoon.”

He also spoke about his collaboration with Ishqiya fame filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey on the Ballia-based story, describing it as a powerful and exceptional narrative. “Abhishek Chaubey ke saath hum ek Ballia-based story par kaam kar rahe hain. Bahut hi kamaal ki kahaani hai, us par kaafi charcha chal rahi hai, aur mujhe lagta hai bahut jaldi yeh sabke saamne aayegi,” the actor added.

From being a boy raised in Ballia to becoming a recognised face in Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s journey has been defined by perseverance and purpose. This project represents more than just another film—it signals a return to origin, memory, and identity. While further details are awaited, expectations are already high for a story that promises honesty, depth, and emotional authenticity.

