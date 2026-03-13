Dhurandhar 2 is turning out to be an unstoppable tsunami at the box office as the tickets are selling at unheard levels. With 5 days to go for the paid previews, the movie is already facing capacity issues at multiple centres, as most of the tickets have already been sold. On-ground analysts confirm that cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore have pent-up demands for tickets, and the showcasing is not able to match the demand from the audience.

INSANE response for Dhurandhar 2: Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore start facing capacity issues; demand for more shows skyrocket

While Mumbai has already sold 50 per cent of the tickets, Hyderabad and Bangalore stand taller with 75 per cent pre-sales and 60 percent pre-sales respectively. The audiences are putting pressure on exhibitors to open advances for the rest of the weekend, as they are eager to block their seats in advance. The mayhem of Dhurandhar has not been witnessed by a feature film in years, and one has to go back to Baahubali 2 to explain this phenomenon. This is the hottest feature film of Indian Cinema since the release of Baahubali 2 in 2017.

The advance for the rest of the weekend is expected to open tomorrow morning, as the Paid Previews are suffering from limited supplies. Talking of numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has sold tickets worth Rs. 27 crore already for the paid previews, and this alone could go towards the Rs. 35 crore mark by the day of release. The paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 are expected to be around the Rs 40 crore, which is highest of all time by a historic margin of Rs. 30 crore, as the previous best was held by Stree 2 around the Rs. 10 crore mark.

In term of national multiplex chains, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 2.60 lakh tickets across the top 3 multiplexes for the paid previews and is looking to clock historic results of 3.50 lakh tickets, which could be a record to stand tall for years to come by. All eyes now on the pre-sales it records for the full fledged opening day and weekend starting from tomorrow.

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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