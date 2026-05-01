Aamir Khan Productions’s much-awaited film Ek Din has now arrived in theatres after building anticipation in the lead-up to release. The film has drawn attention for its soft romantic storyline and for bringing Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan together on screen for the first time.

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan greet fans during Ek Din theatre visit

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, the makers had earlier announced that Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, director Sunil Pandey and members of the crew would be visiting select theatres after screenings. Following through on that plan, the team met audiences at cinemas, where they interacted with moviegoers and thanked them for their support.

Videos shared online showed enthusiastic reactions inside theatres, with fans welcoming the team with cheers, applause and requests for photographs. Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan were also seen speaking with viewers, making the outing a memorable promotional moment for those present.

The trailer and songs of Ek Din had already generated positive interest before release, especially for the fresh pairing of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film has now opened to encouraging audience response, with early footfalls reflecting curiosity around the project.

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The release is also notable because it reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The two have previously collaborated on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the association returns to the romance genre once again.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is currently running in theatres.

Also Read: Aamir Khan lets fans meet him for less than Rs. 100 as Ek Din makers price special audience interaction shows at just Rs. 92

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