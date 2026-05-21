Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade’s The India Story teaser to be out soon; film set for July 24 release

The makers of The India Story have announced that the teaser of the film will be released soon. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in their first on-screen pairing, the socio-national drama explores the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and its broader impact on public health.

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade’s The India Story teaser to be out soon; film set for July 24 release

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde. Also referred to as The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, the narrative moves beyond the story of a single family to address a systemic national crisis, raising questions around industrial negligence, corporate accountability, and the urgent need for regulatory reform.

Speaking about the film, director Chettan DK said, “Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We have worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful.”

The film is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

The India Story releases in cinemas on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade starrer The India Story to release on July 24; film tackles chemical misuse crisis

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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