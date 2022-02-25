comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2022 | 11:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary about Russia’s invasion of the country

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American actor and filmmaker Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine for a documentary with Vice Studios about Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary about Russia’s invasion of the country

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Office of the President of Ukraine released a statement on Facebook on Thursday about Penn’s presence in Ukraine and praised the actor for his work. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty,” reads the translated statement. “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack. The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack,” the statement continued.

The statement also notes that the actor previously visited the country in November 2021 in “preparation” for the documentary. It revealed that today Penn visited the Office of the President, attended a press briefing, and also spoke with journalists and the military.

Sean Penn has been known to enter into conflict and disaster zones. The Oscar winner’s efforts in Haiti following the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated the country in 2010 were at the center of the 2020 Discovery+ documentary Citizen Penn. After Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, Penn also traveled to New Orleans to aid in search and rescue efforts. The actor’s nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, which was founded in response to the earthquake in Haiti, also assisted with the COVID-19

Also Read: Gaslit Teaser: Sean Penn looks unrecognisable in Julia Roberts starrer Watergate scandal limited series

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kim Kardashian requests court to 'ignore…

From god-daughter Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai…

K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Vernon tests…

Anubhav Sinha reunites with Taapsee Pannu;…

SCOOP: Taapsee Pannu to join Nawazuddin…

Trending Bollywood News: From Gangubai…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification