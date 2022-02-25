American actor and filmmaker Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine for a documentary with Vice Studios about Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Office of the President of Ukraine released a statement on Facebook on Thursday about Penn’s presence in Ukraine and praised the actor for his work. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty,” reads the translated statement. “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack. The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack,” the statement continued.

The statement also notes that the actor previously visited the country in November 2021 in “preparation” for the documentary. It revealed that today Penn visited the Office of the President, attended a press briefing, and also spoke with journalists and the military.

Sean Penn has been known to enter into conflict and disaster zones. The Oscar winner’s efforts in Haiti following the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated the country in 2010 were at the center of the 2020 Discovery+ documentary Citizen Penn. After Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, Penn also traveled to New Orleans to aid in search and rescue efforts. The actor’s nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, which was founded in response to the earthquake in Haiti, also assisted with the COVID-19

Also Read: Gaslit Teaser: Sean Penn looks unrecognisable in Julia Roberts starrer Watergate scandal limited series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.