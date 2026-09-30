The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will stream on Netflix from October 3 at 8:00 PM.

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 continues its festive run with another episode of comedy, conversations and light-hearted banter. The second episode, premiering on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 PM, will feature the cast of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest — Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Maniesh Paul.

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 continues ‘Hasi Ka Tyo-ha-ha-har’ with The Vvaan cast

The upcoming episode will bring together the cast for conversations, playful exchanges and a family-friendly roast. One of the highlights will be Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra discussing Kapil Sharma and Maniesh Paul’s style of comedy.

Tamannaah praises the duo for their clean humour and their ability to entertain audiences across generations. Sidharth also appreciates their ability to roast guests without crossing the line or offending them, describing it as a rare skill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sidharth further recalls his association with Kapil’s show, revealing that since his debut film, Student of the Year, he has returned to the comedian’s stage for film promotions. He shares that the show is a stop he looks forward to during promotional tours, citing the fun and warmth on the sets.

The episode also features Kapil teasing Sidharth over his opportunity to work with Tamannaah Bhatia, joking that his “Tamannaah” was finally fulfilled. He then takes a playful dig at the media attention surrounding Sidharth and Kiara Advani, asking whether the headlines had Kiara wondering, “Ye media mein Ki-ara hai?”

Responding to the banter, Tamannaah calls Sidharth and Kiara one of the country's most loved couples, saying they are true couple goals and look incredibly cute together.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover returns in new avatars, while Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda add to the episode with their comic performances. Together, the cast and comedians are set to bring more light-hearted moments to the latest episode.

With its fifth season, The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to feature celebrity guests from the worlds of films and entertainment. The upcoming episode will see the cast of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest joining Kapil Sharma for an evening of conversations and comedy.

Also Read : The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 to premiere on Netflix on September 26; Kapil Sharma and gang return with ‘Hasi Ka Tyohaar’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.