Khushi Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 63 lakhs, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Khushi Kapoor buys apartment worth Rs 63 lakhs in Mumbai’s Bandra West

The property is located in Samtadeep Building on 25th Road in Bandra West, a well-known residential area in Mumbai. As per the registration documents, the apartment has a carpet area of 180 sq ft and a built-up area of 216 sq ft.

The property was purchased by Khushi Kapoor from Farooq Chagla. The transaction was registered on September 1, 2026, with the consideration value recorded at Rs 63 lakhs. The documents further show that Rs 3.15 lakhs were paid as stamp duty for the transaction.

Based on the registered consideration value and the apartment’s carpet area, the property works out to approximately Rs 35,000 per sq ft. Calculated against the built-up area, the effective rate comes to around Rs 29,167 per sq ft. However, these figures are based only on the consideration value mentioned in the registration document and may not reflect the prevailing market rate for properties in Bandra West.

Bandra West has long been regarded as one of Mumbai’s prominent residential markets. The neighbourhood attracts demand due to its connectivity, social infrastructure, proximity to major commercial areas and premium residential developments. The locality is also known for being home to several Bollywood personalities and other high-profile residents.

Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023. She has since appeared in Hindi films and continued to build her career in the industry.

Bandra and Pali Hill are particularly known among Mumbai’s high-value residential neighbourhoods, with several Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals residing in the areas.

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