Upasana Singh, who is known for her character roles on television and Bollywood, will next be seen on the web series Masoom which also stars Boman Irani and marks the debut of Deepak Tijori’s daughter Samara Tijori. During the promotions of the same, the actress exclusively spoke to Bollywood Hungama about her stint with Kapil Sharma, her relations with the comedian-host and the reason she decided to quit their popular show.

During the interview, Upasana Singh got candid about leaving Kapil Sharma’s show. Audiences would be aware that Upasana was one of the regulars on the show and it is also a known fact that the actress is known for her impeccable comic timing. However, in this exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Upasana confessed that she decided to quit the show despite being paid well. She said, “When I was doing The Kapil Sharma Show, for about 2 to 2.5 years, our show occupied the number one spot on television. However, there came a point where I felt that there was nothing new that I could add to the show. I was getting paid very well but I couldn’t feel I was bringing anything new to the table. So, I spoke to Kapil regarding this. I also told him that when I started this show, everything was so much fun but I had stopped enjoying what I was doing. I quit the show, despite being paid so well, because there was no job satisfaction for me anymore.”

In the same breath, she also clarified that she continues to share a great rapport with comedian-host Kapil Sharma. She added, “We are very good friends even today and continue to stay in touch with each other. Even now, I tell him that I will only return to the show if there is something new I can bring to it. I tell this to each and every producer who approach me for a role,” she concluded.

