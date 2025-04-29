Kesari Veer trailer launch: Suniel Shetty creates a FRENZY as he explains why Hera Pheri 3 is a ‘deshbhakti ki film’: “Yeh film desh ko khush rakh sakti hai; it should be watched by children so that they are mentally happy”

Suniel Shetty, Akanksha Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, director Prince Dhiman and producer Kanubhai Chauhan launched the trailer of their historical action drama, Kesari Veer, at a multiplex in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty stole the show, especially with his quote on Hera Pheri (2000).

Kesari Veer trailer launch: Suniel Shetty creates a FRENZY as he explains why Hera Pheri 3 is a ‘deshbhakti ki film’: “Yeh film desh ko khush rakh sakti hai; it should be watched by children so that they are mentally happy”

While talking to the media, he remarked that it might be difficult to sell tickets for a patriotic film. A journalist observed that Akshay Kumar also does nationalist films and that they do well at the box office. Suniel Shetty clarified, “I was not refering to Akshay. I was talking about myself. Akshay is a superstar! Meri pichhli filmein nahin chali hai.”

The journalist pointed out that even Suniel Shetty was a superstar. The veteran actor smiled and replied, “Ticketein nahin bikti na, beta! That matters the most. I guess there’s a lot of love for me in people. But log kisi kisi ko free mein dekhna chahte hai. Shayad mujhe free mein dekhna chahte hai (laughs)! Hopefully, with Kesari Veer, there will be a change.”

The journalist then asked if he and Akshay Kumar would join hands for a patriotic film. Suniel reminded her that they both are working on Hera Pheri 3. The journalist was bewildered and noted that Hera Pheri is not exactly a patriotic film.

Suniel Shetty, however, disagreed with her, “Woh deshbhakti ki film hai! Yeh film desh ko khush rakh sakti hai. The problem with today’s children is that they are not mentally happy. Hera Pheri should be watched so that everyone is at peace and mentally happy. Hera Pheri ke characters gareebi mein haste bhi hai aur logon ko hasate bhi hai. And if we get a partner like Babu Bhaiya, that is like an icing on the cake!” As expected, the attendees went into a frenzy over this answer.

Kesari Veer releases in cinemas on May 16.

