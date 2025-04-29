Rohit Basfore, an actor set to appear in the upcoming season of the popular web series The Family Man 3, was found dead near a waterfall in Assam’s Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening, April 27. According to a report by Odisha Bytes, authorities confirmed multiple injury marks on his body, prompting suspicions of foul play. The actor’s family has alleged murder, citing a recent parking dispute and naming several individuals as suspects.

The Family Man 3 actor Rohit Basfore found dead in Assam, murder suspected

Basfore, a 28-year-old rising talent in the Indian entertainment industry, had returned to his hometown of Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. On Sunday, he left home around 12:30 PM for a picnic with nine colleagues, including a gym owner named Amardeep, who reportedly invited him for the outing. His family grew concerned when they lost contact with him in the evening. Hours later, authorities recovered his body near the Garbhanga waterfall, and he was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday revealed multiple injuries, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts of his body. “An official familiar with the case stated that the matter is being investigated thoroughly, and efforts are ongoing to locate the four accused individuals, who are currently on the run,” the report quoted a source.

The actor’s family has pointed to a recent parking dispute as a possible motive, alleging that three individuals—Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore—had threatened to kill him. They also named Amardeep as a person of interest in the case. “Rohit’s family has reported this to be a murder as he had been involved in a fight over parking recently,” a police source confirmed, as per the report.

Manoj Bajpayee, Basfore’s co-star in The Family Man 3, expressed his grief on X, writing, “May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!!”

