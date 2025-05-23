Kesari Veer Movie Review: KESARI VEER is a poor man’s CHHAAVA and BAAHUBALI.

Kesari Veer Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma

Director: Prince Dhiman, Kanubhai Chauhan

Kesari Veer Movie Review Synopsis:

KESARI VEER is the story of a few brave men trying to save their faith. The story is set in the 14th century. Hamirji Gohil (Sooraj Pancholi) belongs to the royal family of Arthilla in Saurashtra. He is roaming outside his kingdom and fighting injustice. This is when he comes across Rajal (Akanksha Sharma) and he falls for her. Her father Vegdaji (Suniel Shetty) doesn’t approve of their relationship and forces Hamirji to leave. Hamirji promises to be back and to marry her. Meanwhile, Zafar Khan (Vivek Oberoi), belonging to the Tughlaq Empire, has started his journey towards Saurashtra. He is cruel and plans to loot Somnath Temple of all its riches. The kings in the region are afraid of confronting Zafar due to the sheer size of his army. But Hamirji decides to battle it out to save Somnath. Vegdaji, who had left violence long back, also decides to step in. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Kesari Veer Movie Story Review:

Kanubhai Chauhan's story is promising and has the trappings of a commercial entertainer. Kanubhai Chauhan and Shitiz Srivastava's screenplay, however, is substandard, cliched and also problematic. Shitiz Srivastava's dialogues are nothing special but a few one-liners are clapworthy.

Prince Dhiman, Kanubhai Chauhan's direction is weak and also amateur. The way the storytelling progresses, it is clear that the director duo has failed to get the basics right. Certain developments happen randomly and the way one scene leads to another is incoherent. Technically, the film is below par with the VFX being very outdated. Moreover, certain scenes are too similar to BAAHUBALI, especially that of the lovers romancing while fighting the enemies through bow and arrow. Suniel lifting the shivling also gives a déjà vu of the Prabhas starrer. It is shocking the makers approved of this scene as it'll be dubbed as a cheap copy. The climax is arresting but the very final scene will leave the audience in disbelief. Again, many shots at this point are similar to CHHAAVA. Of course, the makers haven't been inspired by the Vicky Kaushal starrer and it's just a case of bad timing.

Kesari Veer (Trailer) Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi | Kanu Chauhan

Kesari Veer Movie Review Performances:

What works are a few action scenes. Also, the actors have been presented in a massy avatar and their performances are praiseworthy. Sooraj Pancholi genuinely delivers a sincere performance. He especially looks great in action scenes. Suniel Shetty is terrific. He looks very dashing and his action scenes make the film quite watchable. Akanksha Sharma springs a surprise. She has an arresting screen presence and performance-wise, she’s first-rate. Without a doubt, this is one of the best debuts in recent times. Vivek Oberoi is superb as the antagonist though parallels might be drawn with the characters of Aurangzeb in CHHAAVA and Khilji in PADMAAVAT. Aruna Irani (Charan Jagdamba), Kiran Kumar (Tughlaq king), Shiva Rindani (Qazi), Bhavya Gandhi (Lakha), Barkha Bisht, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra (Rasool), Hitu Kanodia and others are fair.

Kesari Veer movie music and other technical aspects:

Monty Sharma's music fails to entice, though it belongs to the massy variety. Monty Sharma's background score adds to the tension and entertainment but in some places, it is also slightly awkward.

Vikash Joshi's cinematography enhances the scale of the film. Priyanka Grover Dhiman's production design is a bit like a historical TV show. Chandrakant Sonawane, Shakil Prakash Shetty and Devang Parmar's costumes are authentic. Kevin Kumar, Anand Shetty's action is very disturbing. Filmbug VFX's VFX is very poor and one of the biggest culprits of the film. Satya Sharma and Sumanth Sharma's editing is dragging.

Kesari Veer Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, KESARI VEER comes across as a poor man’s CHHAAVA and BAAHUBALI. At the box office, it’ll struggle to survive due to limited buzz, tacky VFX, disturbing scenes and competition from new and holdover releases.