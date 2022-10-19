In the quiz-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan shared another anecdote from the time when he was filming Waqt with actor Akshay Kumar.

As shared by Indian Express tabloid, while talking about how things have changed for the better when it comes to performing stunts, Big B said the producers now put it in the contract about sequences that they won’t allow actors to do. He added that even then a few actors want to do it and named Akshay Kumar as an example.

“Iss building se uss building mein kood jaate hai. Waqt mein khud ko aag laga lete hai [Akshay Kumar jumps from one building to another. In Waqt, he set himself on fire]. Hum kahe kya kar rahe ho yaar and he says hojaayega [I keep asking him what are you doing but he says it’ll be done]. And bohot khoobi se karte hai (He does it well too),” Big B told the contestant.

In return, the contestant also called Akshay a true ‘khiladi’ and asked Amitabh about the time the two actors worked together in 2005 film Waqt. Big B replied that he was talking about the same, as Akshay had a scene where he had to run a distance with fire all over him. Without getting into more details, Amitabh said that they should now focus on the game and continued with the show.

