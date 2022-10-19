During the trailer launch of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan revealed that he was asked by Amar Kaushik to not do any comedy scenes so that people take him seriously.

Recently we reported that Varun Dhawan will feature in the never-seen-before role of a werewolf in the forthcoming creature-comedy Bhediya. And the recently released trailer showcased about how the actor is trying to control himself from turning into a wolf every night. During the trailer launch of the film, which was attended by the entire team including leading lady Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, Varun opened up what he was asked to do by the director while shooting for the film.

Bhediya Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan reveals he ‘hasn’t done any comedy’ in Bhediya

Shot amidst the picturesque locales of North East India, Bhediya is expected to feature some very interesting visual effects. While the film genuinely showcases the concerns that Varun Dhawan faces as a character who is constantly turning into a werewolf, the script and dialogues carry a lot of humorous elements. However, it seems that Varun was actually instructed to not do comedy at all as director Amar Kaushik wanted to keep the humour quotient situational. Talking about it during the trailer launch, the actor said, “Jab hum readings kar rahe the, tab inhone mujhse kahan tha ki aap bilkul comedy nahi karenge. Main unse punchlines maangta rehta tha but unhone kahan tha ki kuch matt kijiye varna log aapko seriously nahi leyenge. (During the reading sessions, I was clearly instructed to not do any comedy onscreen in the film. I used to request filmmaker Amar to give me some punchlines but clearly refused adding that if I do comedy no one will take me seriously in my kind of role.)”

Varun also gave full credits to Amar Kaushik for getting out this kind of performance from him. “He has a very high standard of performances. In the past, he has worked with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana who are very very fine actors. Hopefully I have lived up to his expectations,” the Student Of The Year actor added.

The film sees Varun Dhawan reuniting with his Dilwale co-actress Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. It is slated to release on November 25.

