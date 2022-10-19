Kriti Sanon's career got a huge boost with Mimi. Released last year, her role in this Dinesh Vijan production got lot of acclaim and even helped her win her first Filmfare Award. Some of her previous films with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films also helped her get prominence, be it Luka Chuppi (2019) or Raabta (2017). The latter was not successful but generated tremendous hype for the actress.

Bhediya trailer launch: Varun Dhawan blurts out that Kriti Sanon was supposed to do a vampire film; a shocked Kriti says, “Yeh khud leak karta hai stories”

Now Kriti Sanon has reunited with Dinesh Vijan for the sixth time for Bhediya. The trailer of the creature comedy was released at a grand event in Mumbai today, that is, October 19. Lead actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 10-year anniversary at the trailer launch and the whole team raised laughs with their quotes.

Bhediya is a part of the horror comedy universe, along with Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021). At the event, Kriti Sanon was asked if she would like to also play the role of a creature or a horror character. To which, Kriti joked, "Mere andar sirf real life mein jaanwar aata hai. Screen pe (nahin aata)."

Varun Dhawan then suddenly jumped into the conversation and asked Dinesh Vijan, "Wasn't there a script that you had run by her?"

To which Dinesh Vijan revealed, "We were going to make a vampire film with Kriti. Lekin fir woh Bhediya mein aa gayi. Toh woh (uss film mein) nahin ho saki."

Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, was surprised how Varun Dhawan gave out an inside information. "Yeh khud leak karta hai stories," she remarked.

Dinesh Vijan added, "Varun Dhawan constantly wants controversies. He wants his stories to track and he wants his trailer to reach out far and wide. Hence, humne aapko inside scoop de diya hai of a non-announced film!"

And that's not all. Kriti Sanon asked Dinesh Vijan, "Why do you always see a dark side of Varun Dhawan?" Dinesh raised laughs as he replied, "Maybe I have seen him like the way David uncle hasn't!"

Dinesh Vijan's previous association with Varun Dhawan was the dark thriller, Badlapur (2015).

As for Bhediya, it also co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and releases in 2D and 3D and in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Bhediya is the third Varun Dhawan film that will release in 3D, after ABCD 2 and Street Dancer

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.