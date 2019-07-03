Bollywood Hungama
Katrina Kaif roped in as the new brand ambassador for Reebok India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sportswear brand Reebok has roped in Katrina Kaif as their new brand ambassador. The brand has previously associated with MS Dhoni, Nargis Fakhri and Kangana Ranaut.

Katrina Kaif roped in as the new brand ambassador for Reebok India

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to announce her association and said that the brand serves as a motivation for her. “Proud to announce my association with @ReebokIndia. It is a perfect fit for me and i am very happy to join hands with a brand that believes and encourages the same thoughts as I do. Fitness, sport & dance are a big part of my life and to be able to team-up with a brand who stands by and supports a similar vision is wonderful. It is an interesting opportunity for me curate interesting dialogues and conversation around fitness, women’s’ training and body image amongst other things. It’s a big part of my life & it feels great to be sharing this platform with Reebok. @ReebokclassicIndia,” she wrote.

Sunil Gupta, brand director for Reebok India, said in a statement, “Katrina is a fitness enthusiast. We are confident that together, we will continue to inspire the youth and be the thought leaders in the fitness industry.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to release on March 27, 2020.


ALSO READ: Fan misbehaves with Katrina Kaif and the Bharat actress handles it like a pro!

