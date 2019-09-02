Katrina Kaif has had quite the year with one of her biggest releases opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The actress was lauded for her performance in the film and has never been more in love with herself. She will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar and the fans can’t wait to see the duo come back on screen to create magic yet again.

Katrina Kaif also celebrated her birthday by the beaches in Mexico and the pictures have given us major goals. Her latest image is all about sunshine, happiness, and self-love. She posted a picture dressed in a mustard-colored top where she is all smiles and winning hearts all over again. She uploaded the picture with the caption, “Looking at the brighter side.” This picture is all you need to make your long weekend better!

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram Looking at the brighter side A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 1, 2019 at 2:20am PDT

Just when we think we couldn’t possibly love her more, she goes ahead and graces us with an adorable picture.

