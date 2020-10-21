Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will reunite after working together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai. They are close friends in real life and are coming together for a massive budget superhero film for Netflix. For the same, Ali Abbas Zafar headed off to Dubai in September in order to lock the locations.

Katrina Kaif led superhero film to be shot across four countries

Speaking to a daily, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed for the upcoming larger than life actioner, he has locked locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. They now plan to move to Poland and Georgia for a recee. The plan is to shoot in three to four countries, according to Zafar. He revealed that they will be shooting some parts in India since it requires mountain terrains. They have zeroed in on Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Ali Abbas Zafar admitted that scouting locations in the new normal amid the pandemic has become time-consuming. He said that every place required them to do the Covid-19 test so it became heavy on the budget too.

The plan is to take the film on floors next year after Katrina Kaif completes Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. The film demands an elaborate set and Katrina Kaif has already begun working on her agility. She will begin training once she allots dates to the film.

