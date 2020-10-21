Actor Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will reunite after working together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai. They are close friends in real life and are coming together for a massive budget superhero film for Netflix. For the same, Ali Abbas Zafar headed off to Dubai in September in order to lock the locations.

Speaking to a daily, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed for the upcoming larger than life actioner, he has locked locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. They now plan to move to Poland and Georgia for a recee. The plan is to shoot in three to four countries, according to Zafar. He revealed that they will be shooting some parts in India since it requires mountain terrains. They have zeroed in on Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Ali Abbas Zafar admitted that scouting locations in the new normal amid the pandemic has become time-consuming. He said that every place required them to do the Covid-19 test so it became heavy on the budget too.

The plan is to take the film on floors next year after Katrina Kaif completes Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. The film demands an elaborate set and Katrina Kaif has already begun working on her agility. She will begin training once she allots dates to the film.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif champions right to quality education and gender equality among young girls in rural India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.