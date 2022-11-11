Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a sweet post wishing Deepika Padukone on completing 15 years in the Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a sweet post celebrating 15 years of Deepika, who made her debut with him starring in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

Sharing a collage of pictures of the two actors from their four films they worked on together, he wrote, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone.”

After Om Shanti Om, Deepika and Shah Rukh worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The two also had a dance number in Shah Rukh’s production Billu. In 2018, Deepika also made a cameo appearance in Zero, along with other Bollywood actors.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will next appear together in Siddharth Anand’s hotly anticipated film Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The film, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the movies, is scheduled to release on January 23.

Also Read: 15 Years of Om Shanti Om: Arjun Rampal was CORNERED by Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan at a party; they dragged him into the loo and insisted that he sign the film

