The Bombay High Court on Thursday indicated that the defamation suit filed by writer-director Aditya Dhar against Santosh Kumar over plagiarism allegations related to Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge should not escalate further. Justice Arif Doctor suggested that both sides try to resolve the matter amicably.

Bombay High Court urges amicable settlement in Aditya Dhar-Santosh Kumar dispute over Dhurandhar The Revenge script

The court observed that disputes of this nature can often be resolved without escalating into extended defamation litigation.

Court advises restraint in public allegations

The case began after Santosh Kumar publicly claimed that the script of the sequel was copied from his earlier work. Aditya Dhar denied the allegation and called the claims defamatory. He then approached the High Court seeking relief.

During the hearing, Justice Doctor said that if Kumar believes his intellectual property was copied, he is free to pursue civil remedies through proper legal channels. However, the court made it clear that such concerns should not be raised through public statements in the media.

The court also noted that disagreements over authorship can be addressed through structured legal procedures rather than public exchanges.

Counsel clarifies position on authorship claim

Kumar’s advocate told the court that his client’s grievance was limited to asserting authorship of the story. The court acknowledged that Kumar is entitled to make such a claim. At the same time, it stressed that any such assertion must be pursued legally.

Senior Advocate Birendra Saraf, appearing for Dhar, argued that allegations of plagiarism should not be repeated publicly and must be handled through the appropriate legal process. Kumar’s counsel informed the court that he would seek instructions from his client regarding the suggestion to restrict the matter to legal remedies.

Earlier, on April 8, the High Court had restrained Santosh Kumar from repeating the allegedly defamatory statements about the script. Dhar had moved the court seeking an injunction and damages after Kumar allegedly failed to respond to a legal notice that rejected the plagiarism claims.

Also Read: Several single-screen cinemas yet to open bookings for Bhooth Bangla from April 17 due to show-sharing dispute with Dhurandhar The Revenge

Bombay High Court urges amicable settlement in Aditya Dhar-Santosh Kumar dispute over Dhurandhar The Revenge script

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