Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for helming the three films in the successful Fukrey franchise.

The much-anticipated fantasy comedy Naagzilla, backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, has officially been postponed from its earlier release date. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film was initially slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend — a lucrative slot for big-ticket Bollywood releases.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla to release during Valentine’s Day weekend 2027

However, the makers have now decided to push the film’s release, with the new target being the Valentine’s Day weekend on February 12, 2027.

Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is a VFX-heavy project, with the actor playing a shape-shifting serpent.

The film marks a significant collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. It has already generated considerable buzz for its unique concept and scale.

With its new release plan aligning with the Valentine’s Day weekend, Naagzilla is now expected to target a different audience segment, banking on its blend of fantasy, comedy, and romance to draw viewers to cinemas.

The film’s postponement also means that it won’t be clashing with the Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947, which is slated to release on August 13. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for helming the three films in the successful Fukrey franchise. The film stars Preity Mukhundhan opposite Kartik.

Also Read: Prime Video’s It Starts Here event: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba reveals, “Naagzilla is Hera Pheri meets Fukrey in an icchadhaari world”

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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