Actor Kartik Aaryan has approached the Bombay High Court, alleging unauthorised commercial use of his personality across multiple online platforms, in a move that underscores growing concerns over digital misuse of celebrity identities.

Kartik Aaryan takes legal route to protect his identity, flags online misuse

According to reports, the actor has filed an intellectual property (IP) suit seeking protection of his name, image, likeness, and other identifiable attributes, which he claims are being used without consent. The plea targets several online platforms as well as unidentified individuals, often referred to as “John Doe” parties, accused of exploiting his persona for commercial gain.

In his petition, Kartik has sought a permanent injunction to restrain entities from using his identity in advertisements, merchandise, or digital content. He has also urged the court to direct platforms to take down such material and disclose details of those responsible. The actor’s legal team has argued that the misuse extends to emerging digital formats, including manipulated content and AI-generated material, raising concerns around privacy and publicity rights in an increasingly tech-driven ecosystem. The plea stresses that such unauthorised usage not only violates his rights but also risks misleading the public.

The case is expected to be heard shortly, with Kartik seeking urgent relief to prevent further exploitation of his personality. This development comes amid a broader trend of celebrities moving court to safeguard their personality rights against misuse on social media and e-commerce platforms. Courts in India have, in recent months, taken note of such concerns, particularly in cases involving deepfakes, fake endorsements, and unauthorised digital reproductions.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan brings home Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth up to Rs 1.7 crore

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