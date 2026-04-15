On April 15, adding to the festive cheer of Poila Baisakh and Vishu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s maiden production venture, Toaster, premieres on Netflix. The film’s quirky and intriguing trailer has already given audiences a taste of its offbeat world and has succeeded in generating considerable curiosity. At first glance, one might assume that the narrative revolves chiefly around Rajkummar Rao’s hilariously miserly character and Sanya Malhotra’s presence in the chaotic setup. However, that is only one part of the film’s larger comic design. Going by the recent trend of surprise appearances and unexpected casting twists, Toaster seems to have more than a few delightful tricks up its sleeve.

EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa feature in hilarious cameos in Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster

One such appearance is by Farah Khan, who is already visible in the trailer and has instantly added to the buzz. But there’s more in store. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Pratik Gandhi appears in a scene in the film. That’s not all. Patralekhaa, the producer of the film and also Rajkummar Rao’s real-life wife, will be seen in a scene in the film. Both of them, along with Farah Khan, further add to the madness.” With these special appearances, Toaster promises an extra dose of unpredictability and fun.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in February 2025, Patralekhaa said, “Stepping into production is an organic extension of my love for storytelling. I wanted to create a space where inspiring stories could thrive. Raj and I have always been passionate about cinema, and through production we hope to champion stories we genuinely believe in. One of my motivations was to bring to life the kind of stories I want to see on screen.”

She also confessed, “As an actor, you’re focused on your performance, but as a producer, you’re responsible for everything from script development to execution…Raj and I have always had a great professional understanding, and this project only reinforced that. He has been incredibly supportive of my transition into production.”

Also Read: Toaster: Abhishek Banerjee sports a new look in Rajkummar Rao’s production debut

More Pages: Toaster Box Office Collection

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