Coca-Cola India has roped in Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan for Fanta's new flavour Apple Delite. The brand made the announcement along with a new commercial featuring the young star. Kartik can be seen enjoying Fanta Apple Delite in the new commercial, which marks the beginning of his association with the brand.

Kartik Aaryan roped in as the brand ambassador of Fanta for their new flavour Apple Delite

Kartik Aaryan, face of the new Fanta campaign, said in a statement, “Fanta has been a household name for decades. I have grown up drinking Fanta, especially while chilling with my friends and enjoying my favourite snacks. I am thrilled to entertain audiences, through Fanta’s new launch, Fanta Apple Delite, which has a refreshing pull of Apple. Through this launch, I wish to convey to my audience to not take life so seriously and enjoy moments with family and friends. Just sip the new Fanta Apple Delite and stay happy & colourful, this summer.”

Commenting on the launch in India, Tish Condeno, Senior Director - Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and southwest Asia, said, “In line with our vision of ‘Beverages for life’ and staying focused to the evolving taste and preferences of our consumers today, we decided to foray into the Apple flavour segment. Furthermore, our innovation priorities and extensive research led us to bring in a refreshing twist to sparkling apple with new Fanta Apple Delite.” She further added, “Kartik brings his own zest and energy to the brand in a delightful way. The bright, summer scenes from our latest commercial, remind our consumers to stay at their playful best, despite the challenging scenarios.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



“Fanta is all about colourful people. And the new Fanta Apple Delite gives the people some more ammunition to transform everyday situations into loads of fun. It’s a drink with a twist. You don’t just sip it but you actually take a bite of it because it has real apple juice. The simple use of the sound of the apple bite not only brings alive the apple flavour but also adds some crazy to our world. Brought alive here by the fabulous and colourful Kartik Aaryan.” – Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North).

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan gets teary-eyed as he salutes his mother for her fight against cancer; recalls attending chemotheraphy sessions during the shoot of the song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.