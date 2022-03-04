Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from YRF announcing the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, to Gujarat HC responding to Shah Rukh Khan’s counsel in Raees incident to CBFC clearing Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Paandey, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

BREAKING: Bachchhan Paandey cleared by CBFC with U/A certificate and 3 cuts; 2 violent scenes and a double meaning dialogue have been modified

One of the biggest films of this month is Bachchhan Paandey. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, it was always a keenly awaited film and the trailer has added to the hype. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Bachchhan Paandey has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the censor report, the examining committee asked for three cuts in the action-comedy. See more details here.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif ready to roar in theatres with Tiger 3 on Eid 2023, watch power-packed announcement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to return to the theatres as Tiger and Zoya in Maneesh Sharma's upcoming directorial, Tiger 3. The third installment is bigger and is expected to be mounted on a large scale. The actors are all set to take over the big screen with their film on Eid 2023. Watch the grand announcement here.

Get ready for Salmania as superstar Salman Khan is set to appear on the big screen thrice in 113 days

On March 2, Wednesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the much-awaited announcement of his comeback film Pathaan. Two days after the announcement of Pathaan, on Friday morning, Salman Khan announced the release date of Tiger 3. The film which also stars Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid. With these two major announcements, we can confirm that superstar Salman Khan will be taking over the nation and needless to say, the box office, as he will appear on the 70 mm screen thrice in a span of just 113 days. Read more.

Gujarat HC to Shah Rukh Khan’s counsel in relation to Raees incident: ‘Would be better if SRK is asked to apologize rather than asking him to face the trial in the matter’

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday heard a plea filed by Shah Rukh Khan regarding the criminal case registered against the Raees promotion stampede that took place at the Vadodara Railway Station in 2017.On Thursday, according to Live Law India, "The Bench of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel observed that it would be a better option if Shah Rukh Khan is asked to apologize rather than asking him to face the trial in the matter." Continue reading.

Amitabh Bachchan was convinced by Aamir Khan to star in Jhund -“He told me I must do this film”

If a perfectionist like Aamir Khan, known for his exceptional choices and recommendations for good content, is suggesting you something then you will certainly take it seriously. Something similar happened between him and megastar Amitabh Bachchan some time ago. It was Aamir, who recommended and convinced Big B to do the movie Jhund, which is released on 4th March, 2022. Know more by clicking here.

