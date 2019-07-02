After battling cancer, Nafisa Ali asks for work, speaks about Zaira Wasim quitting the industry

Two years ago, veteran actress Neena Gupta took to her social media to ask for work in the industry. Soon, she was offered brilliant roles in Mulk and Badhaai Ho. Now, veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has taken the same route. Nafisa, known for her roles in Life In A Metro and Major Saab, took to social media to say that she would like to portray elegant roles in the Indian cinema. She shared a black and white photo of herself with a shaved head.

After battling Stage 3 cancer, the actress now wants to resume work. “I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to. May God give each of us the strength to follow our dreams. Stop targeting young women in India. Stop religious intolerance. Stop dictating to Indians. India is unique and we must protect our secular fabric. Stop this divide and rule. Focus on a better world.”

She also spoke about Zaira Wasim and why she understood the reason behind her decision to quit the industry. The actress is said that she was remembering herself as a young girl when she made her debut in Shashi Kapoor starrer Junoon in 1979. The film was a huge success and she was offered many roles. She said that she did not have any family support and she lived alone in Mumbai trying to get work. She further said that her father did not want her to work in the industry since girls did not work in the cinema. She said that she gave in to that pressure. She said that when she looks back when she was 20, she understood Zaira Wasim’s decision. So, she decided to put the message across that working is someone’s choice, freedom and right. Many people are under pressure and sometimes have to make the right choice. She said that she should not have given up and not listened to her father.

Zaira Wasim decided to quit the film industry this past weekend and said that it interfered with her faith and religion.