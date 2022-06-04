With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 rocking at the box office, Kartik Aaryan was all set to rock the stage at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. But it seems that the actor may not be a part of the grand IIFA 2022 which is being in Yas Island. It has been recently revealed that Kartik has been tested COVID positive. In a cryptic post shared on social media, the actor informed his fans that he is unwell.

Kartik Aaryan reveals he tested COVID positive in this cryptic post

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo from the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with a caption that said, “ab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya ????” Here have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Not too long ago we had reported that Kartik Aaryan would be performing on the IIFA stage along with many other celebrities which included Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor among others. But it seems that the actor may have not made it owing to his health conditions.

Kartik Aaryan recently has been busy with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The makers of the film had also planned a success bash for the film recently which was attended by the entire cast and crew except leading lady Kiara Advani, who is busy with the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Owing to the success of his recent film, Kartik Aaryan has also been giving a lot of interviews. In an extensive conversation with Filmfare, the actor has confessed that he would like to be a part of the popular Marvel universe.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon which is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Besides that, he also has Captain India, Satyanarayan Ki Katha in the pipeline.

Also Read: IIFA 2022: Kartik Aaryan to have his first live performance on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track on the IIFA stage

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.