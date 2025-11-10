Kartik Aaryan has made a pivotal industry move—he’s officially parted ways with long-time manager team Collective Artists Network (CAN) and has inked a new charter with power-players Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), founded by Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand, as per a report by Exchange4Media. This shift comes at a key moment, signalling a fresh beginning as the actor gears up for an ambitious 2026 slate.

Kartik Aaryan makes a strategic move — bids adieu to Collective Artists Network, joins Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Now, aligning with DCA—an agency boasting over 200 talents across film, music and digital—is a strategic upgrade. The roster includes heavyweights like Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more in the Bollywood arena; beyond that, the agency represents music artistes and digital creators too. For Kartik, this means fresh access to premium brand deals, multi-platform ventures, and an enhanced image engine.

Interestingly, this move also signals a reconciliation with the “Dharma circle.” Though earlier whispers suggested friction between Aaryan and Karan Johar—at one point the actor missed out on a major Johar-backed casting—this new partnership signals a fresh chapter and perhaps a reset of alliances.

What does this mean for the future? A lot. Kartik’s 2026 line-up already looks punchy: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday, the supernatural thriller Naagzilla (slated August 14, 2026) alongside the much-anticipated romantic film with Anurag Basu, which also stars Sreeleela. With DCA’s machinery in place, he’s now geared not just for box-office punch but also for image elevation, endorsements, digital footprint expansion—and perhaps the move into the league of A-list superstars.

