BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan makes a strategic move — bids adieu to Collective Artists Network, joins Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan has made a pivotal industry move—he’s officially parted ways with long-time manager team Collective Artists Network (CAN) and has inked a new charter with power-players Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), founded by Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand, as per a report by Exchange4Media. This shift comes at a key moment, signalling a fresh beginning as the actor gears up for an ambitious 2026 slate.

Now, aligning with DCA—an agency boasting over 200 talents across film, music and digital—is a strategic upgrade. The roster includes heavyweights like Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more in the Bollywood arena; beyond that, the agency represents music artistes and digital creators too. For Kartik, this means fresh access to premium brand deals, multi-platform ventures, and an enhanced image engine.

Interestingly, this move also signals a reconciliation with the “Dharma circle.” Though earlier whispers suggested friction between Aaryan and Karan Johar—at one point the actor missed out on a major Johar-backed casting—this new partnership signals a fresh chapter and perhaps a reset of alliances.

What does this mean for the future? A lot. Kartik’s 2026 line-up already looks punchy: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday, the supernatural thriller Naagzilla (slated August 14, 2026) alongside the much-anticipated romantic film with Anurag Basu, which also stars Sreeleela. With DCA’s machinery in place, he’s now geared not just for box-office punch but also for image elevation, endorsements, digital footprint expansion—and perhaps the move into the league of A-list superstars.

Also Read: Pratibha Ranta not a part of Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; confirms source

