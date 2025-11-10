Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who is developing Maddock Films’ next horror comedy Shakti Shalini, has addressed ongoing rumours about the film’s casting. Speculation had been rife that Kiara Advani was initially approached for the project and was later replaced by Saiyaara star Aneet Padda.

Amar Kaushik on Shakti Shalini Casting Rumours

In an interview with Filmygyan, Amar Kaushik—who kickstarted the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) with Stree—set the record straight. When asked if Aneet Padda was cast after the success of Saiyaara, Amar explained that Kiara was never officially part of the project.

“Kiara is a beautiful actor. Nothing was confirmed, so I don’t know how it came out,” Amar said. “I have always wanted to work with Kiara. When you write a story, you have an idea, and as you develop it further, you realise who fits which character. When Saiyaara came out, we were still in the process of writing Shakti Shalini.”

When asked if Kiara had ever been finalized for the film, Amar clarified, “Nobody was locked. There was nothing like that. We were just exploring who would fit the role. Sometimes even we don’t know the full story, but someone leaks something.”

About Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini was officially teased in the end credits of Thamma, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The post-credit announcement confirmed that Aneet Padda would play the titular role, fueling rumours about her casting.

While detailed information about the film is still under wraps, it is known that Amar Kaushik is involved in writing the project. The film will be the next installment in the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU)

The MHCU has been one of Bollywood’s most successful cinematic universes, beginning with Stree in 2018. With hits like Bhediya, Munjya, and the recently released Thamma, the franchise has collectively crossed Rs. 1500 crores at the global box office. Thamma alone has earned over Rs. 180 crores worldwide, further solidifying the universe’s popularity.

