Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which is successfully marching towards the Rs. 80 crore mark, has been loved for its massy treatment, chartbuster songs and performances. Viewers who flocked to see the Diwali release were pleasantly surprised to see Abhishek Bachchan being thanked in the opening disclaimer. Many assumed that the dashing, talented performer would have a cameo in the film, but, of course, that was not the case. Bollywood Hungama has now found the real reason behind Abhishek’s mention under ‘Special Thanks’.

EXCLUSIVE: The INSIDE story on why Abhishek Bachchan was thanked in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s story was written many years ago. At one point, it was to be directed by the late Nishikant Kamat of Drishyam (2015) and Force (2011) fame. And Abhishek Bachchan was to play the lead role. Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Sheikh had written the story and screenplay, while Milap had written the dialogues.”

The source continued, “However, due to certain reasons, the film never got made. After so many years, Milap Zaveri decided to revive the project and, this time, also take over as the director. He asked Abhishek Bachchan for his approval to go ahead with the film. Abhishek was more than happy with Milap’s decision. He graciously allowed him to proceed with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and also wished him luck. This is the reason why Abhishek was thanked.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and is the story of a politician who falls in love with a film heroine. Trouble arises when she doesn’t reciprocate his love and he refuses to acknowledge the same. The film successfully made the comeback of Milap Zaveri and also made it clear that the re-release super-success of Harshvardhan’s 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam was not a fluke.

