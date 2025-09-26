Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan have reason to celebrate. Nearly seven years after the blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor-director duo is reportedly coming together once again for a fresh project. The pair have consistently delivered films that resonate with audiences with their previous collaborations, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), its sequel in 2015, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite for 5th film: Report

According to a report by PinkVilla, discussions about this reunion have been ongoing for some time, and a script has finally materialised that justifies bringing the duo back together. The film, described as a full-fledged entertainer in the vein of their previous hits, is currently in the pre-production stage and slated to roll in 2026.

“All details are being kept under wraps for now, but both Kartik and Luv are excited about the collaboration,” the report quoted a source. “This will mark their fifth project together, making it one of the most enduring actor-director partnerships in recent Bollywood history. Fans can expect the trademark Luv Ranjan style of entertainment, combined with engaging music and a Kartik Aaryan avatar that audiences love.”

While official announcements are yet to come, the report suggests that casting and other key details will be finalized in the coming months. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is preparing for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 31, 2025, while Luv Ranjan has De De Pyaar De 2 scheduled for November 14, 2025.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan buys Rs 13 crores office space in Mumbai’s Andheri west with parents

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.