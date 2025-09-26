Dharma Productions’ upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Kill fame Lakshya and Ananya Panday, is back in buzz after new photos from the film’s shoot surfaced online.

Chand Mera Dil set PHOTOS LEAKED: Lakshya rides into romance with Ananya Panday in traditional attire

The leaked images show Lakshya and Ananya shooting together in traditional attire. In one still, Lakshya, dressed in a cream bandhgala with a maroon kurta, is seen riding a motorcycle with Ananya Panday seated behind him, draped in a maroon saree and adorned with jewelry. Another close-up shows the two sharing the frame while filming a scene, giving fans the first real glimpse of their on-screen pairing.

Announced in November 2024, Chand Mera Dil created excitement at the time but updates about its progress have since been scarce. The latest visuals confirm that production is moving forward. While the storyline has been kept tightly under wraps, the film carries the tagline: “Pyaar thoda paagal hona padta hai” (One should be a little mad in love). Directed by Vivek Soni, the film was initially said to be aiming for a 2025 release, though an official date has not yet been locked.

The fresh set leak has reignited curiosity around Chand Mera Dil, especially as it marks Lakshya’s next big outing after The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and Kill, paired opposite Ananya Panday.

