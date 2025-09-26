Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 13 crores. As per property registration documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra and reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards, the deal was registered in September 2025.

Andheri West is one of Mumbai’s prominent real estate markets, catering to both commercial and residential needs. The locality is well-connected through road, rail, and metro networks, and is also in close proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Its strategic location near key business hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel makes it attractive for both professionals looking for homes closer to work and businesses seeking convenient access to commercial centres.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the office space is located in Signature by Lotus. It has a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (~1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (~2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He went on to feature in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the prominent young actors in contemporary Bollywood.

