Marking Manoj Bajpayee’s digital debut, Amazon Prime’s The Family Man has already garnered a lot of appreciation from the critics and audiences alike. The series’ on-point comic timing and intense plotline has won quite a lot of hearts and the fans can’t seem to get enough of it. With the ace actor Manoj Bajpayee creating magic with his stellar performance, it only makes the series a whole lot better.

A trusted source revealed that Indian American directors, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who happen to be the masterminds behind Stree, have already begun with the second season of The Family Man. The source revealed, “ The directors have already finished 50% of the shoot for the second season of The Family Man and are going to begin the second half of their schedule in 2020.”

While the first season is still creating the buzz, we’re so glad that the makers have already started shooting for the second season.

