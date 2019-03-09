Bollywood Hungama
Kartik Aaryan to head home to Gwalior on his fans’ demands

BySubhash K. Jha

With two back-to-back hits Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi to his credit, Kartik Aaryan’s career is on a roll. Still reeling under the impact of his second success in a row, Kartik Aaryan now heads home to Gwalior for a fan-request visit.

Kartik Aaryan to head home to Indore on his fans' demands

Says Kartik gratefully, “They are really proud of me. And I’m really proud of belonging to Indore. Luka shot partly in Indore. So the film belongs to my city a little more than my other films so far.”

Kartik heads home to Indore to express his gratitude. Apparently, the town is being prepared to actor a grand homecoming.

“They really love me. And I am happy to have made Indore proud. It’s not easy for someone from outside Mumbai to crack the code in Bollywood. I am grateful to my director Luv Ranjan who gave me my first break and continued to believe in me rest of the Hindi film industry also believed in me,” says  Kartik who now goes into a  film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

