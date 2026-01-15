Even as the Indian film industry reels under a wave of flops, A-lister actors insist on getting the remuneration they think they deserve.

Kartik Aaryan foregoes Rs. 15 crores of his fees for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after the film fails at the box office

Not Kartik Aaryan. He has just taken a voluntary cut of Rs 15 crores from his fee for Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after the film vanished even before audiences could even memorize the title.

Even as stories gathered steam about a parting of ways between Bollywood star Kartik Aryan and producer Karan Johar after the recent failure of their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, reliable industry sources have revealed that these are baseless rumors, revealing, in fact, that Kartik extended a gesture of support towards his producer literally days after the film’s release by waiving off Rs 15 crores from his fee. Industry sources are calling this a responsible gesture on the part of the actor, and hailing it as the need of the hour at a time when the majority of Hindi films are underperforming at the box-office.

Kartik has stepped up not just as an actor, but as a true partner of his producers by standing by them and by the film at such a time. Actors always hog the success of their films but most of them vanish when a film flops. Kartik is one of the rare stars of this generation who has shown maturity, and responsibility. All movie stars go through ups and downs. The ones who stand by their producers in hard times are the ones who end up having long and successful careers.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Kartik has extended such grace. The actor similarly stood by his producers by waiving off a significant chunk of his remuneration after his film Shehzada underperformed at the box-office a few years ago.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have reportedly laughed away rumors to the effect that Johar’s talent agency DCAA and Kartik have called it quits. It should be noted that ever since Kartik and Johar announced their professional partnerships, false stories have been floated by unidentified but clearly disgruntled parties undermining their personal and professional relationship. As it turns out, Kartik is currently shooting Naagzilla, another film that is co-produced by Dharma Productions. Sources at Dharma say all is well between the actor and the producer, and that they’re already discussing a third film together.

Also Read: Is Kartik Aaryan dating? Did Karina Kubiliute address the Goa photo rumours? Here’s what we know!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.