Karina Kubiliute has responded to widespread social media speculation about her alleged romantic involvement with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, firmly stating that she is not his girlfriend, after Goa beach photos of the two went viral online.

Earlier this week, a series of vacation pictures sparked dating rumours when fans and Reddit users noticed similarities between a beach photo shared by Kartik and images posted by Karina, pointing to what appeared to be the same location and setup. Observers noted matching features such as beach loungers, towels and seaside angles, fuelling talk that the pair may have been holidaying together.

The online chatter intensified when screenshots circulating on social platforms suggested that Kartik had been following Karina on Instagram but then unfollowed her after the images gained traction. Neither the actor nor Karina initially addressed these speculations.

However, a screenshot now circulating shows Karina responding to messages about the rumours. In a comment under a post that included unverified claims linking her to the actor, she wrote, “I’m not his gffff!!!” — a clear denial of the dating speculation.

At this point, neither Kartik Aaryan nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the rumours. The claims about the nature of their association remain unverified and are based on social media posts and comparisons rather than confirmed information from the parties involved.

The rumours come as the actor continues to draw public interest not only for his personal life but also for his professional choices. Kartik was recently seen in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which garnered mixed responses from audiences and modest box office returns.

Over the years, Kartik’s relationships have often been the subject of public curiosity. He has previously been linked to actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor, though only his past associations with Sara and Ananya were publicly acknowledged.

