One of the most popular young actors of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra, will celebrate his birthday tomorrow, that is, Friday, January 16. The actor had a decent 2025 as his film Param Sundari opened on a good note and its songs remained in public memory for a long time. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Vvan. Sidharth Malhotra’s fans are in for a surprise on his birthday, as the makers are all set for a special reveal.

SCOOP: Exciting first look poster of Vvan to be unveiled on Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday; folk thriller to avoid clash with Bhooth Bangla

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Vvan are expected to unveil a poster of Sidharth Malhotra on Friday. Sidharth has a massy, never-before-seen look in the film. His fans and the general moviegoers will surely be surprised by it and will lap it up.”

The source continued, “Also, Vvan is no longer releasing on May 15. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her other film, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and late Asrani, has been pushed from April 3 to May 15. Hence, releasing two films of her production on the same day was not practical. Accordingly, Vvan has been pushed. The new date has been kept a secret by the makers and they are expected to mention it on the first look poster.”

Vvan is a unique collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever and also marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, it explores the rich tapestry of Indian folklore while delivering a visually striking, emotionally intense cinematic experience. Set in the mystical heartlands of Central India, the film, also starring Maniesh Paul, unravels a story woven with ancient legends, hidden temples, and the mystique of an untamed forest that holds secrets waiting to be unearthed.

