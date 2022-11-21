BTS’ Jungkook performed his new single “Dreamer” at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

On November 20, South Korean supergroup BTS’ Jungkook officially made history as the first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held in Qatar.

The opening ceremony began with a moving monologue from veteran actor Morgan Freeman who hosted the ceremony with differently abled Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah. Previously, musical stars like Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Enrique Iglesias have performed official World Cup songs.

Before Jungkook took to the stage, a medley played iconic World Cup anthems like Cup of Life by Ricky Martin, Waka Waka by Shakira, and Waving Flag by K’naan while previous World Cup mascots took the stage, and flags of the participating countries were flown.

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, Jungkook took the stage at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium to premiere his new single ‘Dreamers’, produced by the famous Moroccan singer, songwriter, and producer RedOne. Jungkook was also joined by Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi towards the end of the performance.

Jung Kook of BTS performs at the opening ceremony of the World Cup ???? pic.twitter.com/7b9lQPRVQ4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2022

As Jungkook was performing onstage, his fellow bandmates tuned into the live broadcast to support their beloved artist. Jimin, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope took to their Instagram stories expressing their love and support for Jungkook.

Jungkook is returning home after killing the world cup opening stage making every one proud of him ???? HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/3VoHWK1vGc — yoongimarryme (@yoongi_marryme2) November 21, 2022

2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was held at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, near the Qatari capital Doha. Watch Jungkook performing “Dreamers” below!

