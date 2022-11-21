comscore

BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony; watch video

Bollywood News

BTS’ Jungkook performed his new single “Dreamer” at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On November 20, South Korean supergroup BTS’ Jungkook officially made history as the first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held in Qatar.

BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony; watch video

The opening ceremony began with a moving monologue from veteran actor Morgan Freeman who hosted the ceremony with differently abled Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah. Previously, musical stars like Ricky Martin, Shakira, and Enrique Iglesias have performed official World Cup songs.

Before Jungkook took to the stage, a medley played iconic World Cup anthems like Cup of Life by Ricky Martin, Waka Waka by Shakira, and Waving Flag by K’naan while previous World Cup mascots took the stage, and flags of the participating countries were flown.

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, Jungkook took the stage at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium to premiere his new single ‘Dreamers’, produced by the famous Moroccan singer, songwriter, and producer RedOne. Jungkook was also joined by Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi towards the end of the performance.

As Jungkook was performing onstage, his fellow bandmates tuned into the live broadcast to support their beloved artist. Jimin, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope took to their Instagram stories expressing their love and support for Jungkook.

2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was held at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, near the Qatari capital Doha. Watch Jungkook performing “Dreamers” below!

Also Read: Camila Cabello performs her song ‘Liar’ together with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the Born Pink concert tour in Los Angeles

