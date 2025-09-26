LEAKED footage from Cocktail 2 gives a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna on Sicily streets

The much-anticipated Cocktail 2 has found itself in the spotlight after a leaked video from the film’s Sicily schedule began circulating online. The footage shows Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, joined by co-star Rashmika Mandanna, strolling through the picturesque streets of Sicily as the crew films around them.

According to earlier reports, the makers had planned a lavish song sequence in Italy, and the latest visuals appear to confirm that. Shot against stunning seaside backdrops, the sequence reportedly features “grand choreography” and vibrant aesthetics, aimed at recapturing the freshness of the original Cocktail.

An insider told Mid-Day, “The idea is to not only create a visually stunning number with Shahid and Kriti, but also match the freshness of the original Cocktail. The song is likely to be shot in the last week of September.”

Director Homi Adajania has dedicated an entire month to filming in Sicily, with beach sequences playing a pivotal role in the narrative. A source from the production added, “The director has set some key moments on Sicily’s beaches. Homi wants to capture the warmth of the setting as he feels it will lend a beautiful mood to the sequences.”

After wrapping up the Italy schedule, the team is expected to return to Mumbai next month. The second leg of filming will begin post-Diwali, with Cocktail 2 slated for a 2026 release.

